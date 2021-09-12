Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,947. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,780.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

