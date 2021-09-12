PAID Network Market Capitalization Reaches $69.95 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $69.95 million and $783,880.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00183888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.73 or 0.99999471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.77 or 0.07295446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.29 or 0.00954555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003047 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

