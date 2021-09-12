Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 258.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $83.46 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.57.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.