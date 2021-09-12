Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 100.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

