Parallel Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Waste Connections by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 222,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 156,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

NYSE:WCN opened at $132.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

