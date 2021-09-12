Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 392,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

