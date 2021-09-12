Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PSI traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.09. 46,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,894. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.84. The firm has a market cap of C$669.65 million and a P/E ratio of 179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSI. National Bankshares lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

