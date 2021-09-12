Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce sales of $958.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $937.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $978.80 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $700.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of PATK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.30. 94,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $11,177,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,455,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

