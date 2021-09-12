Pavion Blue Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. 6,959,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.39 and its 200-day moving average is $235.71. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

