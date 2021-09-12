Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $465.16. 1,324,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

