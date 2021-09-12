Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 5.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $40.27. 40,514,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,513,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

