PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 16,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

