Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) is Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,398 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 4.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $20,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBA opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

