PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.10.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.