pEOS Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $374.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00076089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00133092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00186980 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.35 or 0.07319596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,927.55 or 1.00010882 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.00978803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003045 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

