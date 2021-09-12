PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,479. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $214.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

