PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

