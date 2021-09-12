Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $255.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

