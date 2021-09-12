Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,850 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,587,000 after buying an additional 1,272,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after buying an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 20,774,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,835,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

