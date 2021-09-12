Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 68.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $98.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

