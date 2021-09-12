PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 297 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,964,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,772. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $151.51 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

