PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 10.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,117,000 after acquiring an additional 154,358 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 0.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

