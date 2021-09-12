PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of NTAP opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.