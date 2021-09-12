PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8,575.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

