PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $386,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $303,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLV stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

