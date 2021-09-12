PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

