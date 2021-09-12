PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 25,634 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth $126,659,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 281,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NYSE:SNN opened at $37.13 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

