PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

