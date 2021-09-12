Polkastarter Market Capitalization Achieves $139.28 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00004026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $139.28 million and approximately $18.26 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

