Portland Global Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.44 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

