Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $218.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

