POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE PKX opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. POSCO has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Equities analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in POSCO by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

