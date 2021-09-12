Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PSTL stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $253.22 million, a P/E ratio of 264.86 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 650,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.