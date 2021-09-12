PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $40.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $33.64 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

