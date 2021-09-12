PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.23 billion and the highest is $4.50 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $17.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.03. 1,276,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

