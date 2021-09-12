PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

