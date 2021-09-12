Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$16.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s current price.

PVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -66.67. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

