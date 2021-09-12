Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRVA. Truist began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of PRVA opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $57,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

