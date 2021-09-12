Prometeus Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $296.06 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $18.00 or 0.00039865 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00062854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00157727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.