ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Edward Anthony Ogonek Sells 11,176 Shares of Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 11,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$11,511.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,418.72.
ProntoForms stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. ProntoForms Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$134.56 million and a P/E ratio of -26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11.
ProntoForms Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.