ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Edward Anthony Ogonek Sells 11,176 Shares of Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 11,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$11,511.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,418.72.

ProntoForms stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. ProntoForms Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$134.56 million and a P/E ratio of -26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

