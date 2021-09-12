ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Brokerages predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce sales of $226.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.12 million. ProPetro reported sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $831.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $866.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.74 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 568,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $766.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

