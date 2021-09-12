ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PRPH opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

