Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 18.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. The company had revenue of $157.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.