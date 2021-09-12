Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 522,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,695 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $157,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $323.23 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.