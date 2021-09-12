PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.78.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $83,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,196 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

