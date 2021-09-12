PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $60.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,358 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $82,356,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

