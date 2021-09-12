Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.34 Million

Brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce sales of $207.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.10 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $187.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $834.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.98 million to $843.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 462,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,979. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 258.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

