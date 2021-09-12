Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PetIQ, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

PETQ stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $816.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,005. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 3,193.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after buying an additional 2,728,403 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,986,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 107.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 400,961 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

