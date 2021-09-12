Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $51.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

