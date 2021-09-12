Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 184.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 676,459 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,188,000 after purchasing an additional 597,085 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,532. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

